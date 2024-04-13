Drake Diss Kendrick Lamar & Metro Boomin In Leaked Song, Fans Debate

Fans are questioning whether the newly leaked Drake response is, in fact, the rapper or AI-generated.

As J. Cole poetically put it, a bazooka was dropped on the game a few weeks ago and ever since then, it’s been an onslaught of lyrical confrontations and brutal diss tracks. It all began with Kendrick Lamar responding to Drake and J Cole’s hit song “First Person Shooter” when he guest starred on Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album We Don’t Trust You which arrived in March.

On the track titled, “Like That,” the Grammy-winning rapper dropped some not so subtle disses for two thirds of the “Big Three” – Drizzy and Moe Dee. J. Cole soon responded with a diss track of his own dubbed “7 Minute Drill” but he later retracted it saying it didn’t sit right with his spirit and he only put out the track because it’s what the world wanted.

Is AI Drake behind the song?

The most anticipated response, however, was Drake’s, and now that we may finally have it, fans are debating whether it’s real Drake or AI Drake. These days, anything is possible. There are stronger arguments to support that it is, in fact, Drake on the track, but again, you just never know, considering how advanced artificial intelligence has become. Remember “Heart On My Sleeve”? This AI-generated track featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd was even submitted for Grammy consideration.

The new bomb that Drake may have just dropped, “Drop and Give Me 50,” leaked online on Saturday (April 13), and fans have been unpacking like they just got back from a month-long vacation. The first hint that the track may be real is in the title itself, as fans are speculating that it refers to Kendrick Lamar allegedly having to pay 50% of his album sales to his former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, which he split from in 2022.

As for the lyrics, these brutal bars addressed everyone and everything, from Kendrick and Future to Rick Ross getting involved, and even J. Cole’s response. Drake opens by seemingly coming for Future with: “I could never be nobody’s number 1 fan / Your first number 1 I had to put it in your hand / You p***sies can’t get booked outside America for nan / I’m out in Tokyo ’cause I’m big in Japan / I’m the hitmaker y’all depend on,” he raps.

The Kendrick Lamar response

Then he aims at Kendrick next. “You will never take no chain off of us / How the f**k you been steppin’ with a size 7 Mens on?” Drake raps. He actually came for the rapper’s height a number of times, even calling him a “midget” in the song. In a direct response to K. Dot calling himself a prince on “Like That,” Drake goes on to rap: “What’s a prince to a king? / He a son, n***a.”

The Canadian rapper also said Kendrick is still shaken up since “Tops told you drop and give me 50 like some push ups” and made fun of his pop collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. He later declares that K. Dot is not in the Big Three: “Pips squeak, pipe down, you ain’t in no big three / SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down.”

Rick Ross also caught some shots when Drake called him out for getting involved at his age. “N****s really got me out here talking Iike im 50…..might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky, can’t believe he jumping in, n***a turning 50,” he rapped.

The Weeknd also got hit

Not even The Weeknd was safe as Drake had a few bars for him (and his manager) too: “Yeah, I’m the 6ix god, I’m the frontrunner / Y’all n***s manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner / Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain’t even come from it / And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it / Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’ / Sh*t we do for b*tches, he doin’ for n*****s.”

Drake diss track for Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and other rappers leaked online leaving fans guessinghttps://t.co/dj5wQjnet7 pic.twitter.com/sZ75O2lzZ9 — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 13, 2024

As the track dials down, Drake sends warning shots that he has way more he could say. “This ain’t even everything I know, don’t wake the demon up,” he raps. He also voiced his dissent with J. Cole’s take on Kendrick dropping a bazooka. “And that f***ing song y’all got is not starting beef with us / This sh*t been brewing in a pot, now I’m heating up / I don’t care what Cole think that Dot sh*t was weak AF / Champagne tripping, he is not f***ing easing up.”

In the last line, Drake doubles down on Kendrick not being a part of his Big Three claiming instead that it’s himself twice. Overall, this diss track is a heavy hitter and it’s leaving jaws on floors. The question still looming among fans on the internet is if it’s real or not as neither Drake nor his team has yet confirmed that it’s legit. Meanwhile, fans on X continue to debate on whether it could be AI or if that’s for sure Aubrey.