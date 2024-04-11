Chris Brown Reignite Quavo Beef On “Freak” Over Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown has once again reignited his beef with Quavo on his new song “Freak” featuring Lil Wayne, Tee Grizzley, and Joyner Lucas. The R&B singer debuts his new album, 11:11 Deluxe, on Thursday (April 11) around plenty of fanfare.

Although the album is an R&B project, Breezy is taking a page out of the rap album rollout playbook by injecting some controversies by shooting shots at his old foe, Quavo, who dated his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. While this is not the first time that Chris Brown went after the Migos rapper over Tran, it certainly comes as a surprise since Quavo is currently dating another woman.

“Okay, now f***in’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo)/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Breezy sings. The song also samples Nelly’s classic hit, “Air Force Ones,” which was released in 2002.

It has become common practice for artists releasing new albums to inject some beef into the mix to drum up PR and thus increase music streaming. Numerous rappers used the same strategy directly and subliminal over the past few years, including Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, and most recently Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar on the new album We Don’t Trust You.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that Chris Brown and Quavo’s beef goes all the way back to 2017 when the singer and the then-Migos trio reportedly got into a scuffle at a BET Awards afterparty. Not long after that, it was revealed that Quavo had started dating Karrueche Tran. At that time, the actress had a restraining order against the singer after a few runnins with him as he tried to get her back.

For a while, we’ve thought the feud had ended since neither of the two artists ended up dating Tran long term, but tensions rose at a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this year when the two artists were seated next to each other. Chris Brown reacted to some fans suggesting that the reason things didn’t popped off is because of their growth.

“F*** all that growth sh*t,” Breezy wrote. “N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***s.”

Quavo didn’t react to the video of them sitting side-by-side. Karrueche Tran has also never addressed the tensions between Chris Brown and the Atlanta rapper over her affiliation, but she previously denied that she was in a relationship with Quavo, saying that they’re both friends.