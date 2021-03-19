Saweetie Breaks Silence On Quavo Breakup, Hints At Cheating

Saweetie has broken her silence on her breakup with Migos rapper Quavo while hinting at cheating.

The former couple abruptly unfollowed each other earlier this weekend, sending the rumor mill in full swing. On Friday, the “Best Friend” rapper broke her silence on Twitter, confirming that she is, in fact, single while leaving a few hints why she pulled the plug on their relationship.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted on Friday (March 19). “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

In her last sentence, she is hinting that Quavo cheated on her with another woman. There have been rumors circulating for weeks alluding to the Atlanta rapper being unfaithful to his girlfriend. Saweetie didn’t just allude to that but also said that no expensive gifts couldn’t fix their broken relationship.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she added in another tweet.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation ?? — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Quavo gifted her a custom Bentley Continental GT convertible, jewelry, and Birkin bags as gifts for Christmas 2020. She returned the gift-giving deed and treated him to a rare $300,000 Richard Mille watch. At that time, they seemed happy, and all were going well for the couple. Fast forward a few months, and Saweetie was noticeably absent at Superbowl, where Quavo was hanging with Offset, Cardi B, and Meek Mill. Her absence fueled rumors that she was beefing with Cardi B, which was later dismissed by Cardi’s sister Hennessy Caroline and then by Saweetie herself, who confirmed that not only are there not any beef, but they’re also working on a collaboration.

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018, when they first confirmed that they’re an item. By March 2019, they made their relationship Instagram official sending their fans into a frenzy. Over the past few years, they slowly became one of our favorite young couples in hip hop. Now it seems there is some trouble in paradise, sadly.