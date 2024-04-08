Shenseea, Kai Cenat, Michael Rainey Jr. Show Out At Jamaica Carnival

Several celebrities including, Shenseea, Coi Leray, Kai Cenat, Michael Rainey Jr., Aidonia, and Govana, showed out at this year’s Jamaica Carnival.

It was a colorful movie for spectators and attendees at Jamaica Carnival 2024, held on Sunday in Kingston, as many celebrities braved the streets despite the heat to have fun and dance the day away.

The second Carnival to be held since the pandemic was a resounding success, hailed by Ministers Edmund Bartlett (Tourism), Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange (Culture), and event organizers. Despite minor hiccups like dissatisfaction with costumes and backpacks not being available, nothing could have taken the joy away from Carnival, one of Jamaica’s most significant calendar events, attracting tourists with an estimated $5 billion spent.

Among those who enjoyed the festivities was Shenseea, who hosted Coi Leray. Both were seen at a beach party on Saturday. On Sunday, they stunned fans as they walked along the road, greeting them and posing for photos. Shenseea wore a red costume that featured a barely-there bottom and bra top with tall red feathers arching behind her. Coi, wearing a yellow and blue outfit with butterfly-shaped feathers, also posed for photos alongside Shenseea.

Coi Leray also showed off her twerking skills for her fans to witness.

Shenseea also gave fans a surprise performance as she popped in on the Zip FM truck. The artist could be seen perched on the edge of a truck while ZJ Sparks held onto her to prevent her from falling.

In a video posted by Romeich with Shenseea, she confirms that this is the first time she has come to Carnival in the last four years.

Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, were also the talk of the town as they popped out for Carnival. The couple, who recently welcomed a baby boy, appeared at ease as they danced with each other and were surrounded by friends and family. Aidonia recently teased a new unreleased soca song, but the track has yet to be released. However, the artist linked up with Govana and others as they partied with the Xodus band.

Kai Centa and Ray were terrorizing Jamaica Carnival https://t.co/NyZPkTBW6q pic.twitter.com/q4IDPI6tSs — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 9, 2024

Kai Cenat and his bros Ray also dominated the Carnival weekend. The men were seen on Friday night in the clubs and around Kingston as they showed off their “daggering” skills.