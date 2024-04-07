Shenseea Brought Coi Lera To Jamaica To “Taste The Flava”

Shenseea and Coi Leray are currently in Jamaica tasting the “Flava.” The Jamaican singer announced this weekend that she has touched down on the island and brought some friends with her.

Urban Islandz reported on Friday that Rvssian brought streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross to Jamaica, and the streamers plan to Livestream most of their trip to the island. The only hiccup is that Ross will not be able to appear on Kai Cenat’s Twitch Livestream due to a previous ban from the platform, which resulted from a violation of the platform’s community guidelines. Cenat tried to plead the case for Twitch to unbanned Ross, but the platform denied the request.

It looks like Shenseea had similar plans to Rvssian’s since she brought Coi Leray and some other friends with her to Jamaica. The group plans to attend the Carnival road march in Kingston on Sunday. The dancehall baddie shared a few photos and clips of herself and the rapper clad in their bikini on the beach in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

“Brought Coi to so she can taste the FLAVA!” she wrote. Diplo left a comment saying, “stop playing and take her to porty.”

While they have yet to collaborate on a song, last year, Shenseea brought out Coi Leray during her performance at Coachella, and she shelled it. Coi later thanked her for the opportunity to share the stage and the moment with her.

In the meantime, Shenseea has a new song, “Die For You,” bubbling on the airwaves. The track was produced by Rvssian and marks the first time that the singer and the producer are working together in over two years due to their falling out. She marks her return to dancehall with a collaboration with Masicka on “Hit & Run,” released in January and produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.

Shenseea also told her fans that she plans to give them for of the music that they desire this year. The past two years saw her fans requesting more dancehall-centric music from her in light of most of her music during that period being more pop and hip hop.