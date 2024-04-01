Shenseea Brought Son On Stage In Europe To Perform “Lighter”

Shenseea brought her son Rajeiro Lee on stage on her tour in the United Kingdom to perform her Tarrus Riley-assisted single “Lighter.” The dancehall singjay is currently making her way across the UK for her 2024 tour.

During her show on Sunday (March 31) at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, Shenseea brought her son Rajeiro on stage during her performance of “Lighter.” The 8-year-old took the mic and started singing the hook as the crowd cheered him on. The Jamaican singer was beaming with pride as her son melted the hearts of fans at that moment.

“Lighter” featuring Tarrus Riley is one of Shenseea’s biggest songs to date. The Rvssian-produced single has over 100 million combined views on YouTube since its release in September 2020. The “Hit & Run” singer got some new music out after reconnecting with Rvssian earlier this year to mend their relationship after a falling out two years ago. On Friday, she released her new single, “Die For You,” produced by the Jamaican super producer.

In the meantime, Shenseea and her Jamaican manager, Romeich Major, attended the Aston Villa and Wolves English Premier League game on Saturday to support Jamaican footballer Leon Bailey, who finished the game with an assist in Villa’s 2-0 win. This display of unity and support within the Jamaican community is a true testament to their Jamaican pride all over the globe.

“What a great experience to get paid to travel the world with your team!” Romeich wrote. It was also a blessing to see such a talented footballer, @leonbailey, playing for @avfcofficial as a Jamaican!!! Greatness all around.”

Leon Bailey, who came under heavy criticism for his recent interview sharing his experience with the Jamaica Football Federation, co-signed Romeich’s statement. “One Meech eno,” he wrote. Shenseea, also shared the clip of Bailey’s assist on her Instagram feed.

Shenseea has a big performance at the O2 Arena in London tonight. Over the past few weeks, she performed in Bristol and Birmingham.