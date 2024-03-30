Drake Sends Message To Opps Kendrick Lamar & Metro Boomin At New York Show

Drake continues to send messages to his opps, namely Kendrick Lamar and Metro Booming, at his show in New York City last night. The 6 God and J. Cole pulled up at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park with their “It’s All a Blur Tour – Big As the What?” on Friday night to a sold out crowd.

Drake has been having an eventful week packed with a lot of subliminal shots at his enemies on social media. It all started with a fiery verse from Kendrick Lamar on Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album, We Don’t Trust You, released last Friday. The Compton rapper didn’t hold back on the song “Like That,” going after Drizzy and J. Cole, who formed part of the so-called Big 3 in hip hop.

Nav and Rick Ross also unfollowed Drake in the aftermath of the Kendrick beef. Future also seemingly fired shots at Drake on the album’s title track, alluding that their feud is over a female.

In a portion of his set at the UBS Arena, Drake performed his single “Enemies” with the hook on repeat. “I got enemies, got a lot of enemies,” blares through the speakers in the venue before Drizzy says, “F**k these n***as” in reference to the rappers coming at him.”

On Friday (March 29), the Toronto rapper shared some photos from his show on Wednesday this week and took shots at his opps in the caption. “I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work,” he wrote. “Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse.”

In a separate post the day before he wrote, “They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy.”

Drake send subs at his opps Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin at his show in New Yorkhttps://t.co/rC8gFd9XfW pic.twitter.com/L96BwJNNkb — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) March 30, 2024

Drake has not yet indicated that he will respond to Kendrick Lamar and Future in the booth, but given his track record, you can expect a more direct response on his upcoming music. In the meantime, he is busy on tour with his touring mate J. Cole, who also felt Kendrick’s wrath on the song “Like That.”

In his verse, K Dot reference Drizzy and Cole’s collaboration “First Person Shooter” when he raps, “Yeah, get up with me/ F**k sneak dissin’, first person shooter/ I hope they came with three switches.” The West Coast rapper also referenced Drake’s “For All The Dogs” when he raps, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Mutha***k the big three, n***a, it’s just big me.”