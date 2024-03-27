DDG and Halle Bailey Screamed After Son Halo Says First Word

Halle Bailey and DDG have shared their reaction to their son’s first word, and they are beyond excited and proud.

The young parents who welcomed their first child, Halo in December of last year, have been completely enraptured by their new bundle of joy and often share moments illustrating just how obsessed with the little one they actually are. While they are yet to reveal the baby’s face on social media, DDG and Halle Bailey have featured Halo on their Snapchat every day.

In the latest episode of them gushing over their precious baby, the couple shared a video on social media that captured the baby’s first words. In the clip that has since gone viral, they can be heard encouraging Halo to talk for the first time.

To no surprise, DDG went with the classic “Dada” to prompt his baby son to mimic him. The rapper and content creator is heard repeating the word while little Halo just cooed and kicked at first. After relentless attempts, Halo finally uttered “Dada” eliciting excited screams from both of his parents.

“MY SON FIRST WORDS!! HE SAID DADA!!!!! [crying face, red heart emoji],” DDG wrote in the caption. “OMG KEEP WATCHING TO THE END [crying face emoji].”

While the couple may have scared their baby a little with their reaction, it’s all in the name of proud parenthood. Fans on social media have been reacting to the heartwarming moment and weighing in on the couple’s cute reaction. “They’re so happy to be parents,” one social media user wrote. “Lmao I love how hyped they be for everything that baby does, so supportive,” another chimed.

DDG and Halle are currently on vacation in the Caribbean to celebrate the new mom’s birthday. The Little Mermaid star turns 24 on March 27. The couple have been documenting their trip on Snapchat as usual, and baby Halo is also along for the celebration. “My first family birthday trip,” Halle captioned a photo of the family of three on Snapchat.

DDG stated in a previous interview that he is letting Halle show their baby’s face how she wants when she’s ready. However, they are clearly not holding back on the baby content regardless. Fans will still continue to see a lot more beautiful family moments and Halo’s baby milestones, and we are here for it.