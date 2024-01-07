DDG and Halle Bailey Confirms They Welcomed Son Name Halo, See Photo

Rapper DDG and Halle Bailey shares first photo of their baby boy Halo.

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey is a mother as she confirmed fans’ speculations for months that she was pregnant with her first child. She, DDG, along with her sister Chloe Bailey, went to great lengths to cover up her pregnancy or flat-out deny it.

However, Halle finally gave in as it became too difficult to hide the secret. In a post shared on Saturday night, she gave a glimpse of the little one’s fingers and took a shot at those harassing her over the pregnancy, calling them “desperate” for wanting to know about the baby.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you,” Halle wrote with laughing emojis.

DDG also posted a new song on his YouTube and Soundcloud singing about the baby and even shared what seemed to be a close-up shot of the baby’s face. He also reposted Halle’s post, writing, “The flyest kid in the universe has arrived.”

Earlier this week, he denied that he had a daughter. However, it was long reported that he and Halle had a baby boy born just before Christmas. The baby’s name was also leaked last week.

Many congratulated the young mother in the comments as they welcomed baby Halo.

“Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!” Nicki Minaj wrote in the comments section.

DDG added, “Super mom,” while Kali Uchis said, “Congrats my love I know you’ll be the best mommy.”

Tia Mowry also wrote, “Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood,” while Lala added, “Welcome Halo CONGRATULATIONS on your beautiful blessing.”

Other fans also commented on them keeping the pregnancy private. “So she was pregnant all along what?” one fan wrote.

“Maybe she wanted to tell y’all on her own time damn so in her business,” one said while another added, “Thank God because y’all it was getting ridiculous.”

Halle Bailey and DDG have been denying her pregnancy for months, even after fans saw clips on his Snapchat account that seemingly confirmed she had a growing baby bump. The Little Mermaid star also wore baggy clothes for the greater part of last year, which further fueled the pregnancy speculations.