50 Cent Excite Fans With “Power: Origins” A Prequel To His Hit TV Show

50 Cent is expanding his Powerverse universe with a new Power spinoff show titled Power: Origins.

The New York rapper turned film producer has seen immense success on TV since launching his G-Unit Films production company and debuting his first hit show on Starz, Power, which first aired in 2014. Since then, 50 Cent has released a handful of spinoffs of the popular TV show, which is now expanding again with a prequel story of the Ghost (James St. Patrick) and Tommy Egan, played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora.

After the announcement in the news on Wednesday, 50 Cent wrote on social media, “You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy are coming your way.”

In another post, he wrote, “You know the vibes, this is gonna be FIRE GLG GreenLightGang I got the cheat code play with me. We supposed to be working together anyway.”

Fifty also currently has the shows Power Book II: Ghost with Tariq St. Patrick, Ghost’s son, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as the main protagonist and Power Book III: Raising Kanan with a young Kanan Stark, played by Mekai Curtis, as the protagonist, airing on Starz.

You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development. #PowerUniverse #GUnitFilmandTV pic.twitter.com/EMGBi80n4G — 50cent (@50cent) March 13, 2024

There’s a lot of buzz around the new Power prequel, as fans express their eagerness to know if Omari Hardwick (Ghost) or Joseph Sikora (Tommy) will reprise their roles or if new actors will step in. What’s certain is that 50 Cent is tirelessly developing new shows with a strong emphasis on his Powerverse. He revealed earlier this year that he’s fully committed to his production business even while being a successful entrepreneur in the spirit industry. So, this is unlikely to be the last announcement of a new show from the rap legend turned TV mogul.

“This is fire 50 man can’t wait and I hope Omari Hardwick return in the Ghost role he nailed that role and pretty much the reason why the show is so successful,” one fan wrote. Actor La La Anthony, who appeared in the original Power as Lakeisha Grant, also lauded 50 Cent after the announcement. “This [fire emoji],” she wrote.

Some folks are still requesting that Fifty and Starz bring back Ghost into the franchise, as in Omari Hardwick Ghost. “Bro this ain’t what we asked for. We want ghost to still be alive,” one fan wrote.

As part of his expansion plans, 50 Cent recently secured a location for his G-Unit Films in Shreveport, Louisiana. The “21 Questions” rapper struck a deal with local authorities for a site that will house his production studios and offices. The lease for the substantial piece of real estate is set at around $2,400 annually for 30 years, with an option for the rapper to renew for another 15 years, possibly at the same rate.