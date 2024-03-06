Kodak Black Shares First Photo of Newborn Son With Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black gets home from jail just in time to greet his newborn son Prince Kapri with Maranda Johnson. The pair shared the first photos of their baby boy with the world on Wednesday (March 6). The Pompano Beach rapper’s girlfriend revealed that he helped deliver their baby a week, and it turned out to be quite an experience for Yak, who had a rough year last year.

“I’m happy to be home with my family and my new son,” Kodak told TMZ. “It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he’s going to be a special person.”

Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson welcomed their son on February 27, 2024, just days after he was released from jail for alleged drug possession. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s attorney got to work on the case and subsequently had his cocaine possession charge dismissed after lab test results came back showing that the substance that cops found in his vehicle during his arrest was Percocet, and he had a prescription for it.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was released from jail on February 21 after copping to probation violation. The judge, however, sentenced him to time served, and he was released without supervision, a big win for the Florida rapper. The rapper also sparked controversy after he allegedly threw rocks at a news reporter who was trying to interview him after he walked out of jail.

It turns out that was a double win for Kodak Black, as we welcomed his fourth child, his second with girlfriend Maranda Johnson. He shared a photo of himself holding the baby in hand. Kodak seemed to be in good spirit, wearing an iced out pacifier chain while still wearing a hospital band on his hand.

In the meantime, Kodak Black is working on new music after teasing a new song on his Instagram Story last weekend, a clear sign he is ready to get back to what he loves.