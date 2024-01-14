Shenseea and Rvssian Heading For Reunion, Refollow On Instagram After Interview

Dancehall artiste Shenseea and super-producer Rvssian appear to have mended fences on Saturday after the producer spoke about them falling out more than two years ago but still supporting her career.

Shenseea and Rvssian have made magic as a dynamic duo with her dancehall songs, and even some of her cross-over hits like “IDKW” with Swae Lee and Young Thug, “Lighter” with Tarrus Riley, “Hard Drive” with Konshens and Head Concussion Records artiste Khosa, and many others.

However, the producer revealed in a new interview that creative differences led to them falling out two years ago, and they haven’t spoken since then. Still, as an artiste signed to his Rich Immigrants label, he says he continues to support her career.

“Hear what, she signed to me, to be real, me and Shenseea don’t talk in two years but she signed to me, mi nah go control nobody. They can do whatever dem want because mi never want anybody say me hold them back or stifle their career,” the producer said.

While speaking about the reason behind the falling out, he hinted they were not “seeing eye to eye”.

“Mi nuh wish no bad on she even though we nuh talk. I approve everything. All of them expensive videos, I still approve, I never stop a song. It’s just that in this moment we not seeing eye to eye,” he said.

Despite his confirmation of the falling out, the producer spoke about Shenseea respectfully and did not disrespect her or drag her name in the mud.

Labels and producers falling out with artists aren’t new. Many artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, Glorilla, and many others have had bitter fights with their labels and producers over their music, leading to lawsuits and public feuds.

However, the Jamaican-born producer, whose real name is Tariq Johnston, appears to deal with the matter with maturity and respect. Shortly after his interview went viral, it appears that the two mended fences as Shenseea started following Rvssian on Instagram again, more than a year after she unfollowed him.

This is a good sign that some musical magic might be coming soon, as both seemed to have excellent musical chemistry over the years, something Shenseea’s fans have longed for.

In recent times, it’s suspected that Shenseea has been working with hip-hop producer London On Da Track, but while she’s making good hip-hop music, it’s not appealing to her core base, which is dancehall fans.

Rvssian, an acclaimed producer working with Grammy-winning Reggaeton and Afrobeats artists, might be the missing sauce for Shenseea.

She has not formally addressed the issue between her and Rvssian.