Diddy Speak Out After Being Accused Of Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl

A fourth victim has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against hip hop mogul and artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the victim, a 17-year-old girl, has shared receipts online to back up her claim.

The lawsuit filed under the name Jane Doe by attorney Douglas Wigdor claimed that the 17-year-old girl was gang raped by Diddy and Harve Pierre and another man in 2003.

Pierre is being sued in a separate sexual assault lawsuit that slams Bad Boy Entertainment as a hostile working environment that knew and failed to protect her from Pierre. Diddy, on the other hand, has been sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie with whom he settled the lawsuit, and two other victims who claimed that they were raped by him in the 1990s.

In the latest lawsuit, Jane Doe claims that she was taken on a private jet from Michigan to Diddy’s recording studio in New York. There she was raped by Diddy, Pierre, who was then the president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and another man after they gave her “copious amounts” of drugs and alcohol.

The victim claims that Diddy allegedly raped her over a bathroom sink while she “went in and out of consciousness.” He also watched as the third man raped her. The victim says she was empowered after seeing other victims file suits against Diddy.

“Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well,” the lawsuit read.

In the meantime, Diddy broke his silence for the first time on Wednesday as he said, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said, adding, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

Combs stepped aside as chairman of Revolt, the music-themed TV network he founded in 2013, in the wake of the first three allegations.

Like the other three lawsuits against him, this one was also filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on November 24.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Wigdor, claimed that his client was a victim of sex trafficking by Diddy to other men.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life,” the lawyer said.

The victim also filed evidence of what appears to be photos taken of her in the studio sitting in Combs’ lap.

“Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question but was in his studio in New York City with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old,” the filing read.

In another photo, the victim, whose face is blurred, is seen pointing at the PD logo on the wall of Diddy’s studio.

The victim says the assault has affected her life for 20 years.

“As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre, and the Third Assailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” the lawsuit alleges.