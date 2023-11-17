Diddy and Cassie Settles ‘Rape’ and ‘Abuse’ Lawsuit Amicably

Cassie settles her bombshell lawsuit with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a day after filing.

The former couple was cast into the headlines on Thursday, November 16, and by Friday, they reached a settlement and, thus, resolved the case. The sum of their settlement wasn’t made public, but Diddy alleges that the R&B singer, who was signed to Bad Boy Records, tried to shake him down for $30 million. According to the New York Times, which broke the original story, both Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, and Diddy released statements confirming that they resolved the matter.

In a statement to the publication, Cassie thanked her family and supporters for their support during this difficult period of her life.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also released a short statement wishing Cassie and her family the best. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Combs said. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy’s swift action to settle the lawsuit as quickly as possible comes on the heels of his canceled his DeLeon Day party in Atlanta and many other upcoming engagements. Perhaps the hip-hop mogul made the move to save himself from an embarrassing legal situation that would see evidence being made public if the suit had gone to trial.

NYPD denied Diddy is under a secret investigation

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says an early report quoting a spokesperson saying that Diddy was being investigated in a criminal investigation is incorrect, and the label mogul is not facing imminent prosecution.

On Thursday, the internet was rocked by a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, who claimed that the rapper brutalized her physically for many years, raped her when she tried to break up with him, and trafficked her numerous times across the United States to have sex with random male sex workers.

The details of the lawsuit have dominated entertainment news headlines across the world. Many have reacted to the details of the allegations by Cassie that reveal Diddy as an alleged violent control maniac who tried to ambush rival Suge Knight, blew up Cassie’s ex Kid Cudi’s car, and had a penchant for weird sexual kinks that dehumanized his then-girlfriend.

Speculations were rife that Diddy should be investigated in the suspicious death of his late baby mother, Kim Porter, as well as her baby father, Al B Sure, who tried to allegedly help her escape Diddy and many others who have allegedly suspiciously died for one reason or another as they hinted at exposing him.

However, the NYPD said it had no active investigation into Diddy.

“Yesterday, a member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name ‘Sean Combs.’ There is no such investigation, at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information,” a statement from the NYPD posted by TMZ said.

The statement continued that the NYPD treats allegations of sexual assault and rape “extremely seriously” and urged if there are victims, they should file a police report with the police for an investigation to take place.

TMZ surmised that the NYPD was being tight-lipped on its moves, but the statement does hint that the police are asking any person claiming to be a victim to make a report.

Cassie’s lawsuit comes amid the Nov. 23 expiration of the New York Adult Survivor Act that allows survivors of domestic violence to file lawsuits that may otherwise be precluded by the statute of limitations.

The statute of limitations would impact Cassie’s lawsuit as some of the allegations outlined took place from early on in their relationship in 2008 onwards. They broke up in 2018. However, the ASA would allow her case to go forward.