Drake Drops ‘Scary Hours 3 Instrumentals’ For Free, Challenge Rappers

Drake delivered on his promise to release the instrumentals for Scary Hours 3, but he took it old school.

Drake has been producing material like a rap machine lately, starting with the release of his eighth studio album For All The Dogs, which was released in October, followed by the arrival of For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition otherwise known as Scary Hours 3 on November 17. The super motivated rapper talked about how inspired he feels at the moment similarly to earlier in his career when he released the mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late in 2015.

In a statement announcing the unexpected release of Scary Hours 3, Drake likened the feeling to drugs and expressed his confidence in the project that he created within a couple of weeks after the album dropped. “I feel no need to appease anybody,” said Drake. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years—even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.

“But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything.”

He continued: “I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit, you know? This is just, it’s happening on its own. And, you know, who am I to fight it, right?”

After the project arrived, Drake announced that he would be releasing the instrumentals for all the songs and issued a challenge to rappers to give it their best shot. “Dropping the instrumentals this week I wanna see who’s barring up,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a new artwork for the impromptu release with two fairies holding hands.

The 6-track project features productions from Conductor Williams, The Alchemist, Ovrkast, FNZ, Vinylz, Lil Yachty and Boi-1da. Instead of taking the instrumentals to the usual digital platforms, Drake released the beats on his own website, DrakeRelated, where they can be downloaded for free.

Across both versions of the album, the rapper, as usual, had diss tracks aimed at his longtime rivals Pusha T, Kanye West, and even Joe Budden following their beef amid the release of FATD. In a way, releasing the instrumentals is like an invitation for them (or anyone who wants to) to respond. So, we guess the only question left is, who will take on the challenge?