Drake & Yeat “IDGAF” Most Streamed Song On ‘For All The Dogs’ On Spotify

Drake’s Yeat-assisted track “IDGAF” was the most streamed song from his new album on October 8.

The line from Drake’s “8AM in Charlotte,” where he says, “I’m giving hits to n***as on some don’t even mention it,” seems to be aging quite gracefully. In the latest For All the Dogs news, the hip-hop juggernaut’s collaboration with young American rapper Yeat was the most popular album track on Spotify on Sunday (October 8).

The 4-minute and 20-second track samples Azimuth’s “The Tunnel” in the intro before the beat goes crazy with the arrival of Yeat’s vocals. According to Spotify data, the For All the Dogs feature titled “IDGAF” edged out the J. Cole-assisted “First Person Shooter” in streams on Sunday. While the latter amassed 4,074,061 streams that day, the former garnered 4,081,415 streams.

On his own, Yeat has already racked up quite the discography with his 2023 album Lyfë peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 23-year-old rapper also has over 10 individual tracks with Gold certification or higher in the U.S. Currently, Yeat boasts approximately 3 million followers on Instagram and over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Amidst the news that “IDGAF” was the most streamed song from the album on Spotify for one day, Drake threw up a picture of Yeat on his Instagram story. In the cheeky photo, the California rapper was clad in a robe and sleepwear, down to the socks and slides and, of course, his ever-present turban as he held a pair of pups – one in each hand.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, chiming in on the song as well as the up-and-coming rapper’s mainstream success. “That song is hard and has trippy intro,” one fan wrote. “Yeat carried tf outta that song,” another chimed. Interestingly, Drake doesn’t do more than 16 bars for the whole song – if that. It really is practically a Yeat song with a quick cameo by the Toronto rapper.

Some longtime Yeat fans even claim the track was an old song by the rapper that Drake bought. “This is actually Yeat’s song from 2021 btw,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “Iykyk that was an unreleased Yeat song, Drake getting lazy and just buying people’s songs lol,” another confirmed.

Meanwhile, Drake’s For All the Dogs continues to dominate streams and is on course to becoming the Billboard chart-topper’s sixth No. 1 solo studio album in the U.S. and fourth No. 1 in the UK.