Keke Palmer Disturbing Photos Of Darius Jackson Alleged Attack Surface

Images from a home surveillance camera reveal two instances when Darius Jackson allegedly assaulted actress Keke Palmer.

On Thursday, news broke that the actress filed a restraining order against the father of her son, Darius Jackson, along with her application for sole custody of their 8-month-old baby, Leodis. According to reports, the actress officially broke up with Jackson in October, but he trespassed into her home on November 5, where he physically assaulted her and stole her phone.

She claimed that Jackson has a history of “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The photos posted on Friday night show Jackson wearing a dark grey t-shirt and a cap. He is seen in the snap appearing to grab Keke’s neck. Another still also shows him dragging her out of the couch, probably trying to take her phone from her, and another shows the minute he flings her on the ground.

There is also another photo dating back to 2022, taken on a Sunday at 6:35 am, showing him grabbing her by the neck while on a staircase.

Keke Palmer security footage stills surfaced after filing restraining order against Darius Jackson https://t.co/3oSx57HRto pic.twitter.com/amnOsbJlWO — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) November 10, 2023

The photos were shared after Jackson’s brother Sarunas Jackson seemingly made a tweet shading Keke and claiming she was the abusive one.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies..any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

However, Sharon Palmer, the mother of Keke Palmer, called out Sarunas, who she said was aware of his brother’s abusive behavior, which he excused as normal.

“I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve been in this business for 22 years, I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but I can’t help myself. For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he was posting when he knew that his brother was abusive… I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘Uh, well, I used to be like that too.’ What?!” An angry Mrs. Palmer said.

She continued, “So now, he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy? We know he’s the biggest f**k boy in Hollywood, he’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his little brother how to be abusive. So, he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f**k boy, and you’re a part of the problem!”

Keke Palmer’s mother speak out after Sarunas Jackson earlier tweet and delete pic.twitter.com/1akocr3dnA — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) November 10, 2023

Jackson also shared a photo of him and his son after news broke of Keke’s custody application and restraining order, writing, “I love you, son. See you soon.”