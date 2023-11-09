Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against ‘Abusive’ Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has asked the court for an interim restraining order against Darius Jackson along with her application for sole custody of their 8-month-old baby, Leodis, as she alleges that the father of her child abused her several times throughout their relationship.

News of the actress’s orders was widely reported on Thursday, with grim details also revealed of Jackson abusing Keke Palmer several times throughout their relationship and again on November 5, 2023.

According to US Weekly, Palmer, 30, accuses Jackson, 29, of abuse and claims that there were many instances of physical violence committed by him, and she has video evidence of him abusing her as recently as last week.

“[He] trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent and threatened,” her, the publication said. She also accused Jackson, a struggling actor whom she met two years ago, of “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone.”

She also alleges that over their life of the relationship, his abusive behavior manifested as him “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Keke Palmer also described their relationship ending in October of this year because of Jackson’s physical and emotional abuse.

This comes following the recent public humiliation he inflicted on Keke after shaming her for her outfit at a Usher concert. However, Palmer had remained quiet as her fans dragged him and quietly got back with him. She was even seen celebrating his birthday and getting a tattoo of his name on her leg.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson had then written on Twitter, which drew sharp rebukes from her mainly large fan base.

At the time, he defended his comment, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

In the meantime, Keke Palmer is not claiming back expenses from her pregnancy and birth but has asked the court to split attorney fees and other costs about the custody case.

Jackson has not addressed the allegations.