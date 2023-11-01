Burna Boy Says Weed Is Why He Turned Down $5 Million For Dubai Show

Burna Boy raised some eyebrows when he revealed that he turned down $5 million for a show in Dubai all because he can’t smoke weed in the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

In case you see Burna Boy trending on social media, it’s all because of a new freestyle he dropped yesterday that has gone viral. The Nigerian artist is currently getting ready to hit the road for his “T Told Them… Tour” of North America and Europe starting this month.

It seems that he will not be performing in Dubai anytime soon. In his rehearsal freestyle, Burna raps that he had to turn down a $5 million gig in Dubai all because they don’t allow the smoking of marijuana.

“Just now I turned down Dubai money/ 5 million dollar no small thing/ Cuz me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo,” Burna raps in his freestyle.

Although Burna Boy didn’t specify the currency, it’s assumed that he is talking about US$5 million, which is no small change even for the wealthiest of artists. Indeed, the Afrobeats hitmaker is not short on cash, but still, some fans believe it’s short-sighted on his part to turn down that amount of money for a simple performance in one of the world’s wealthiest cities.

“Imagine turning down $5 million all because you can’t stop smoking weed for 1 day is this the message we trying to send to the kids growing up who look up to you?” one fan wrote. Another fan was more direct in his comment, stating, “Burna Boy have to be the stupidest weed smoker I ever come across nah this ain’t it people wake up.”

Burna Boy recently flexed his wealth when he shared some photos of himself beside his Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible luxury car worth around $360,000. The “City Boys” singer also owns other exotic cars like Lamborghini Urus, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Maybach S650, and Lamborghini Aventador. These cars together are worth millions of US dollars.

Burna is expected to pack stadiums in cities like Denver, Seattle, Houston, Toronto, Austin, Chicago, Montreal, Atlanta and more for his “I Told Them… Tour.” He is currently pushing his new album, I Told Them…, which sold over 14,000 album-equivalent units in the first week in August this year.