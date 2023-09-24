Aidonia and His Wife Kimberly Megan Having A Baby Boy – See Video

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife Kimberly Megan are celebrating the upcoming arrival of a baby boy. The couple celebrated with friends and family at their gender reveal on Sunday with family and friends.

The dancehall couple has become endeared in the hearts of dancehall fans, especially since the death of their nine-year-old son Khalif Lawrence late last year. Many have shared condolences for the couple, especially given that he was suffering from cancer for a few years before he passed away.

The young couple were in a notably good mood as they revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

Videos shared online showed Kimberly Megan wearing a yellow dress that hugged her curves as she waited for the signal to do the gender reveal. She is seen opening a canister from which bellows blue smoke. She and Aidonia are seen jumping for joy as they react to the reveal.

Friends and family members are also seen jumping up as they celebrate with the couple.

Aidonia revealed that his wife was pregnant while performing at the Chris Brown and Friends concert in Kingston in August. The dancehall star tribute his wife after inviting her on stage to share the limelight.

“Big up yuhself enuh, because yuh hold it dung inna real life… from 2019 when mi cyaan even deh deh, yuh hold it dung inna real life. So mi affi always show yuh love and appreciation and mek the world know say baby deh pon the way,” a beaming Aidonia said.

Aidonia, whose real name is Sheldon, and Kimberly Megan were devastated after the passing of their son, King Khalif, last year. The couple had been mostly out of the public eye over the past few years as they quietly dealt with their son’s health in private. Nevertheless, the dancehall star has since returned to music, dropping off a handful of new singles so far this year.