Spice Set To Release “Emancipation” Deluxe Album

Dancehall artiste Spice says she’s ready to focus on her second life gifted to her by God and is getting ready to release a new deluxe version of her album, Emancipation.

The artiste announced on her Instagram account on Monday as she announced that she is no longer focusing on negative things and wanted to know what fans wanted to hear.

“Been stop listening to the loud noise from My first life. Besties the only voice I hear is yours. Now let’s focus on what other type of songs you want next #EmancipationDeluxe drops in few days,” Spice wrote.

The artiste has been under pressure from fans and critics alike following the incident on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta last week, where fellow cast member Erica Mena used a racial slur against Spice. Fans have been on the fence as some questioned whether Spice was wrong for her approach to Erica Mena and telling her that her son hates her while others concluded that Erica is wrong but Spice is also wrong.

Erica Mena has suffered many consequences as she was fired by the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta franchise and later removed by All Black Entertainment from the cast of Hush. In the meantime, the artiste received an apology from Erica Mena for her remarks to Spice or directed to others.

Spice fans, however, shared that they were ready for new music from her, with some suggesting that she should release some old school dancehall music.

“Def an old school same vibes like fight ova man but anything u give us is gonna be amazing,” one fan said. “Give us some old-school dance hall on old school rhythm,” another said.

“Kinda want back “so mi like it “ and “Jim screechie” dem song deh….but I love everything you give,” one added while another agreed, “please bust some of them old dance hall riddim and fresh dem up everybody sampling these days but none of the real nice reggae and dancehall riddims nah get a chance.”