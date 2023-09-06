Vybz Kartel Shares Wisdom On Education Amid Musical Achievements

Vybz Kartel received his newest Gold and Silver-certified plaque for one of his career hits.

Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer has taken to Instagram to unveil his latest prize all the way from the UK. While this is not his first time receiving an award for certification, a proud Vybz Kartel was excited to share a glimpse of the giant silver plaque.

In February of this year, Vybz Kartel’s global hit “Fever” was certified Silver in the United Kingdom after selling 200,000 equivalent units. In 2020, the track was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America after surpassing 500,000 units sold. “Fever” was a 2016 hit for the dancehall juggernaut from his King of the Dancehall album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. This marked the first gold-certified record for Vybz Kartel, and it was a track from his most successful album to date, which was released during his incarceration.

Taking to Instagram to show off his latest award, Kartel posted a photo that included a side-by-side of his silver plaque next to the gold plaque that he received from the RIAA in 2020. The dancehall star, who was recently crowned “Artist of the Decade” at the Caribbean Music Awards, opted to caption the documented achievement with an archaic limerick. “My Teacher said ‘Silver and Gold will vanish away but a good Education will never decay’ get it?” he quipped, adding some laughing emojis to the caption.

Fans and artists alike were quick to congratulate the artist and light up the comment section with fire emojis and, of course, goats. The deejay made a similar post when he first got his gold plaque back in 2020. While Vybz Kartel has been incarcerated for over a decade now, his music has transcended the boundaries of that detainment. Congratulations are in order once again for the dancehall heavyweight, who likely has more in store for fans.