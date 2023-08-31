Female Dancehall Artiste Medikk Remains Missing, Police Investigating

A rising dancehall artiste by the name of Medikk has been missing for almost a week after she reportedly didn’t show up for a music video shoot last Friday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed over the weekend that Stephany Williams, also known in dancehall under the stage name Medikk, has been missing since August 24, 2023. The report said Williams was last seen wearing a black blouse, black tights, and a pair of black shoes after leaving her Red Hills Road apartment. She is said to be of a brown complexion, slim build, and is 5’7″ tall.

The artist is not well-known, but she has been working to establish her career and has released songs like “Boss Level” with Javillani and “Money Feelings.” On Wednesday, her former booking agent, Shelly-Ann Curran, updated fans that her former client is still missing, and she was concerned that the dancehall community has not shared or reposted any of the posters to bring awareness that the 29-year-old is still missing.

“Post her, keep her name in the atmosphere. We want her home alive,” Loop News quoted Curran as saying.

She called on the music fraternity to join in to help spread awareness that the woman is missing.

“Put down your egos; this is a missing person, a co-worker. Artistes, members of the industry need to post her and continue to post her on their social media handles. They work with her, do business with her, even if you didn’t know her, post her. The entertainment fraternity should at least unify; it could be anyone of us, especially the females, where is the support for Medikk?”.

So far, there have been no leads on Medikk’s disappearance.

Her booking agent claimed that she was to meet up with another artist, Malie Donn, to shoot a music video on Friday. A car came to her home and picked her up. However, Malie Donn’s team has denied any knowledge of her whereabouts and said the artiste was in Barbados, where he performed over the weekend.

Medikk has 192k thousand fans on social media. She is the latest of high-profile influencers who have gone missing.

Last year, influencer and media personality Donna Lee Donaldson went missing. Her police boyfriend, Noel Maitland, was later arrested and charged with murder and prevention of lawful burial of a corpse, but her body has not been found.

In late October, another influencer, Aneka “Slickiana” Townsend, was also murdered. A man she reportedly visited in Montego Bay, Rushane Patterson, is awaiting trial for her murder, while a security guard is charged with accessory after the fact for assisting Patterson in dumping her body in the nearby sea.

The police are asking the public to share any information that might help to find Williams. They are encouraged to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, the 119 police emergency number, or any police station.