Drake Gifted Lucky Fan A Burkin Bag At His Show With 21 Savage

Drake isn’t just treating his fans to good music at his concerts, but also some goodies like Birkin bags and sweaty towels.

The Toronto native and his partner in rhyme 21 Savage performed at four shows in Los Angeles this week that saw hundreds of thousands of fans, as well as several celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, coming out to see them perform night after night in the entertainment capital.

During his set last night, Drake was feeling extra generous when he decided to give a lucky female fan a pink Birkin bag just for coming out to his event and showing support. The “Sicko Mode” rapper made sure to point out which female fan he was gifting the high-priced handbag to, and made sure that no male fan wrestled it away from her like another man did earlier this week when he tossed his towel to a female.

Of course, Drizzy confronted that male fan and threatened to send his security to deal with him if he didn’t give back the towel to the female.

Last night Drake performed at the final tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood as he gets ready to head to San Francisco’s Chase Center for two shows on Friday on Saturday.

In the meantime, Drake is currently readying his new album, For All The Dogs, due on August 27. So far, he has announced that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny are among the featured acts on the projects. Some hip hop pundits like Joe Budden are already predicting that the album will be a blockbuster hit in the music space in a year when hip hop is showing some of its lowest numbers.

Nevertheless, Drizzy has proven himself on the charts, and the statistics have proven that he is the most commercially successful rapper on the planet. He will be releasing more details about the album in the coming days, so stay tuned to Urban Islandz.