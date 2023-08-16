Chris Brown Announces New Album “11:11” Release Date

Chris Brown readies his new album titled 11:11 and reveals the release date for the project. The R&B singer is gearing up for a big performance in Jamaica this summer, but following that highly anticipated performance, he will be releasing his 11th studio album come November.

Breezy shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans, “New album name: 11:11 (Possible) album release date 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs.”

Chris Brown did not reveal any more details about the project, like guest features or which producers he is working with. Nevertheless, the “Loyal” hitmaker has been teasing new music over the summer and even released a new song with Ciara, “How We Roll.”

The song debuts on multiple Billboard charts this week following strong first-week streaming numbers across DSPs, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, where it surpassed 7 million views in 12 days. “How We Roll” debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart this week. This places it just below “Angel” by Halle Bailey (occupying the No. 2 spot), with Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage’s latest collaborative effort “Good Good” holding the No. 1 spot.

This is a major milestone for Ciara, who just announced her pregnancy with her fourth child, as “How We Roll” became her ninth top 10 single out of 18 career entries on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart. Meanwhile, Chris Brown earns an impressive 48th top 10 entry on said chart.

The album 11:11 is the follow-up to Chris Brown’s 2022 LP Breezy, which debut at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart after selling 72,000 album-equivalent units in the first week of its release. The album saw guest appearances from Capella Grey, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Wizkid, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, EST Gee, Ella Mai, Tory Lanez, and more. Brown later released a Deluxe version with Davido making an appearance on the song “Nobody Has To Know.”

In the meantime, Chris Brown is gearing up for his performance in Kingston on August 27th. He will be joined by Sean Kingston, Aidonia, Ding Dong, Byron Messia, and Teejay.