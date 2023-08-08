Ciara Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 For Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together as the couple confirmed that they are expecting another baby on Tuesday (August 8).

On her Instagram account, Ciara posted a video of a silhouette of her body showing off her growing baby bump. The bump appears to be in an advanced trimester as she danced and twirled, showing off her curves. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the video, which references her lyrics from her Chris Brown collaboration “How We Roll.”

Russell Wilson also shared the same video, writing in the caption, “That’s just ‘How We Roll’: Daddy.”

In the meantime, fans shared their congratulations to the couple in their respective comments section. “I said Ciara been wearing a lot of clothing these days! congrats,” one fan wrote.

“I kinda knew it! Y’all having kids every 3 years and Win just turned 3 congratulations,” another said. “Congratulations mamaaaaaaaaa,” Ella Mai wrote while Normani added, “OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson I am screaming for y’all.”

The couple already has a daughter Sienna, 6, and a son named Win Harrison, 3, while Ciara shares her first child, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with rapper Future.

Both appeared to want more children or at least it was Russell ‘proposing’ to Ciara on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March 2022, where he asked her to give him another baby.

“I’ve got a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? I mean, that would be perfect. Just give me one more at least. Is that a yes?” Russell said while on one knee in front of Ciara.

Ciara being a good sport, replied laughing, “We definitely can, but [I just need] a little time before we get there.”

The couple has spoken many times over the years about having plenty of children, with Ciara divulging in 2019 that Russell wanted a large brood of children.

“If you ask him, we’re talking eight babies. You know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids. We’ve got time for that,” she said in a comment to Extra.