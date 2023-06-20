Cardi B Reveals Surprising Budget For Her “Bodak Yellow” Music Video

Cardi B made millions off her breakout hit single “Bodak Yellow,” but surprisingly, she only spent a small fraction on the music video for the single.

On Tuesday, the Bronx rapper shared on Twitter how much it cost her in 2017 to shoot the music video for the now Diamond Certified single. “Bodak Yellow,” which is the lead single off Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, received a Diamond Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2021, making it the first solo female rap song to sell more than 10 million copies in the United States.

“Fun fact: I spend ten thousand dollars on the Bodak yellow music video,” Cardi tweeted while sharing a photo from the music video set of herself sitting on the front of a Lamborghini Aventador while her film crew looks on.

“Bodak Yellow” music video was shot in Dubai and featured a famous behind-the-scenes clip of Cardi filming with a pet Cheetah that frightened her when the animal appeared to be startled.

The song remains one of the most commercially successful rap songs in the history of hip-hop and certainly one of the most successful for a female rapper. “Bodak Yellow” was one of the songs that defined the 2010s not just for rap but musical as a whole. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where he spent three consecutive weeks. It is the second solo rap song by a female artist to top the Hot 100 chart after Lauryn Hill became the first female rapper to do it in 1998 with her classic “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

It turns out that a $10,000 investment in the music video paid off big time for Cardi B, as the song is still making her a lot of money.

In the meantime, Cardi B is getting ready to return to the music scene. On Monday (June 19), she shared an Instagram post with some saucy photos while telling her fans that she was in the booth. “Yeaaaaaaaaaa I’m in the booth playin wit my [cat emoji] b*ch,” she wrote.

The “Money” rapper recently collaborated with Latto on “Put It On The Floor (Remix).” The pair performed the track at Atlanta’s Birthday Bash over the week.