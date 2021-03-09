Cardi B Reacts To “Bodak Yellow” Certifying Diamond, A First For A Female Rapper

Cardi B is the first female rapper in history to have a song going diamond.

Cardi B can seem to do no wrong, musically at least. Today her debut breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” was announced as officially gaining Diamond status in the United States. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) it earned the certification on March 3, 2021. Diamond status is equivalent to 10x platinum and signifies at least ten million in US units sold. A unit is equivalent to 1 paid download or 150 streams. So this is beyond an incredible feat for the Bronx rapper.

This has resulted in Cardi officially being given the honor of the first female rapper in history to attain this feat. Since the release of the track back in 2018, which was off her “Invasion Of Privacy Album” the response has been overwhelming. The track’s success was also responsible for landing her in the coveted top ten list and she is the only other rapper apart from Nicki Minaj to achieve this. It was even at one point one of the longest-running tracks by a female rapper on the Billboard charts steadily holding the number one position for weeks on end.

According to reports, Cardi was surprised by Executives at Atlantic Records at a dinner after rehearsals for the upcoming 63rd Grammy’s Awards. Her husband Offset displayed the plague via his Instagram Story. Apart from the Diamond status attained by “Bodak Yellow” Cardi B also had her single “WAP” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion certified 5x Platinum.

Cardi B expressed her thanks to all her fans that supported her. “I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance.” Already her friends in the music industry have started reaching out with congratulatory messages.

“How it started, How’s its going,” she wrote on IG. “Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in.This record changed my life.Thank you everyone who showed Bodak so much support and support and buy till THIS DAYY !! That’s why it went diamond cause of the support YOU still give. Wap is a spicy one shorty 5X platinum in 7 months makes me really happy cause I put this song out when I was doubting myself then most. With hardly any radio play cause of how nasty it was but babyeeee it was a shocker!”

G-Eazy posted: “CONGRATS TO MY HOMEGIRL @IAMCARDIB ON BEING THE FIRST FEMALE IN RAP TO HAVE A CERTIFIED DIAMOND SINGLE. SHEEESH. ALWAYS LOVE AND APPRECIATE YA. KEEP SHINING.”

It was just this past February that another rapper Lauryn Hill also made history when she became the first female rapper to earn a Diamond certification for her album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” released back in 1998. Cardi B is set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony slated for March 14, 2021.

We know there are many more great things to come for the groundbreaking rapper.