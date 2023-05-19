Lil Meech Is Summer Walker’s Side Dude In “Pull Up” Video

Summer Walker casts her new boyfriend in real life Lil Meech as her side man in her new video “Pull Up” off her new project, Clear 2: Soft life.

The R&B songstress released her new EP on Friday, May 19, boasting some guest appearances from J. Cole, Solange, Childish Gambino, and more. One of the singles featured on the project is “Pull Up,” for which she released a music video with Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr playing the part of her side dude. Myles Truitt, another BMF actor, also co-stars in the visual for the single.

Truitt plays the role of Summer Walker’s boyfriend in the 3 minutes and 17 seconds clip directed by Lacey Duke. The cut starts with Walker fixing her boyfriend a plate as she caters to his needs in the evening. However, as soon as he falls asleep, she sneaks out to meet her guy on the side parked outside, which happens to be BMF star Lil Meech, with whom she is currently in a relationship.

The singer ended up spending the entire night with Meech while her boyfriend was inside her house.

“Pull up, pull up on me, and let the seat back, ow/ Put your doobie out, let the window down, let ’em hear us, oh, oh, I ain’t got no shame with you, oh, oh,” she sings. “Ain’t tryna play no games with you/ You just fillin’ my spirit, you got me so in it.”

The song and video have been getting positive feedback from fans since dropping at midnight on Friday, with some fans commending Summer Walker for dropping authentic R&B music in an era where the genre is far overshadowed by hip hop.

“The reason Summer Walker is successful is cause her music is authentic. She built a loyal fanbase on consistency, and not being swayed into sounding like every artist. I pray one day my music can touch masses like Summer. But for now I’m just happy being a fan,” one fan wrote.