Suge Knight To Tell His Death Row Story In A TV Series Like 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’

Suge Knight wants to document his life story similar to the way Black Mafia Family, BMF, has done with the Flenory brothers, the former Death Row Records CEO says.

Knight is presently incarcerated, but his infamous management of Death Row and its artists might be coming to the big screen very soon. According to a new report by TMZ, Suge, whose real name is Marion Knight, wants to turn the Death Row era into a drama series.

Many of the Death Row Records stories about his management of the label and his treatment of his artists are among the things the series will have, but more than that, he has exclusive stories the public might not have known that he wants to be documented for the series similar to BMF. Details about the series are few, but if anything, the publication said it would follow Suge’s life growing up in Compton, his teens, and years before he took on a path to music. There is talk that the series would also have stories about Tupac, who was attached to the label.

The series already seems to be in the works as Suge and his bother Brian Brown plan for filming in the summer.

As for Suge, he’s in jail after he was sentenced to 28 years in jail for killing Terry Carter in 2015.

His role in the upcoming series will be limited but not impossible. TMZ reported that he has full oversight over hiring creatives like directors and actors to ensure that they accurately reflect how the artists, especially Tupac.

In the meantime, Suge’s bad deals for his artists might have made his reputation far and wide, but he is still noted for co-founding Death Row Records with Dr. Dre in 1991, which went on to become a pioneering rap label with some of the best artists emerging from its roster.

Among those previously on the label was Snoop Dogg, who acquired the rights to the label’s publishing worth $1 billion in a distribution deal recently struck. Snoop made the catalog available on streaming services this month after briefly removing the songs over issued with payout to artists. “We heard you. The time has come. Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere,” the label said in a spot on Instagram earlier this month. Within hours after that post, the music was back on streaming platforms.