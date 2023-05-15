Summer Walker Taps Childish Gambino For ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ Tracklist

Summer Walker has revealed the official tracklist for her forthcoming EP, Clear 2: Soft Life. Among the guest spots on the 9-track project are Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby.

The Atlanta R&B singer first announced the project during her set on J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in April this year, when she announced the Extended Play would be released on May 19, 2023. Summer Walker has now unveiled the tracklist with RapCavier.

“Just want to let you guys know I have a EP dropping,” Walker said while revealing the upcoming project. “Go to my website if you want to pre-order it, a little somethin’… Y’all ready for some new music?” the artist asked as fans also screamed “yass” in the crowd.

The first single is titled “To Summer, From Cole.” While she didn’t name any feature on that song, some fans are speculating that it could be a collaboration with J. Cole, who is back to music with a track with Lil Durk dropped last weekend. Elsewhere on the EP, you will find songs like “Hardlife,” “How Does It Feel”, and “New Type”, in which Childish Gambino is the only guest feature. Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby all teamed up with the songstress on the single “Agayu’s Revelation.”

Clear 2: Soft Life is the follow-up to Summer Walker’s 2021 critically acclaim album, Still Over It, which spawned some of her biggest hits like “No Love” featuring SZA and “Ex For A Reason” featuring Ciy Girls’ JT. Among the other guest features on that LP were Ari Lennox, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, Lil Durk, Ciara, and Cardi B, who narrated the intro to the first single, “Bitter.”

The album also sparked controversies after Summer sang about her breakup with her now ex-boyfriend and father of one of her children, London On Da Track, who produced most of the singles on the album, including the ones where she took him to task.

See Clear 2: Soft Life EP tracklist below

“To Summer, From Cole”

“Hardlife”

“How Does It Feel”

“Mind Yo Mouth”

“Pull Up”

“New Type” – featuring Childish Gambino

“Finding Peace”

“Set Up (2017)”

“Agayu’s Revelation” – produced by Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby