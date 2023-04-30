Amara La Negra Teaches Safaree Salsa Dancing Amid Erica Mena Feud

Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels gets salsa lessons from his girlfriend Amara La Negra amid their feud with his baby mother, Erica Mena.

Safaree and Amara La Negra have been dating for a couple of weeks now, and they’re not shy about their budding romance on social media. The couple showed Safaree’s friend Majah Hype some support this weekend when they visited his comedy show in Miami. The Jamaican/American rapper later posted a video of himself and his new boo dancing.

“Trying to teach me Wth @amaralanegra,” the reality star wrote.

According to Safaree, Amara was one of the first persons who showed him love, when he relocated from Atlanta to Miami following his divorce from Erica Mena last year. He says the two developed a close friendship and became business partners before they officially started dating. Samuels even attended Amara’s twins’ birthday party earlier this month, where he gifted them matching Rolex watches.

Erica Mena used the opportunity to not only blast Safaree Samuels, but also to call out Amara while seemingly suggesting she is a bad mom.

“Trust & believe my daughter will know better. NEVER will I bring strange random men around EVER. Let alone because her mom needs tv time. She already knows her mother is a force on her own,” Erica Mena said in a lengthy post on Instagram while suggesting that La Negra is using Safaree for a storyline on Love and Hip Hop Miami.

Amara has ignored her comments for the most part, saying that she is in no rush to defend herself because she is winning. “I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it, so I know who to cut off first,” she wrote on IG. “When you’re winning Keep your mouth shut That’s a Law.”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena share two children together, a baby girl named Safire Majesty Samuels and a baby boy named Legend Brian Samuels. The couple finalized their divorce last year after being married for less than two years. Safaree will also have to fork out $4,305 per month in child support.

Meanwhile, Safaree is rumored to be joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop Miami, although the show has yet to confirm the casting for the 2023 season. Amara La Negra is also a regular cast member of the Miami franchise. On the other hand, Erica Mena, who recently launched her budding acting career, remains a cast member of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.