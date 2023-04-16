Safaree and Amara La Negra Dating, Shares Intimate Dance and Kiss

Fans believe that Safaree Samuels and Amara La Negra sparks dating rumors after they were spotted dancing and kissing during her children’s birthday party. Safaree celebrated the twins, Sualteza and Sumajestad, in a “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” episode where he handed out Rolex watches for the toddlers and seemingly romanced their mother as well.

Safaree recently moved to Miami following his divorce from his wife, Erica Mena, and it seems that he has landed a new role on the reality TV franchise. Videos from the birthday party showed Safaree giving the babies glittery watches.

“I’m doing this because I’m new to Miami and you know ever since I’ve been here, Amara has been a great everything; friend, tour guide, helping me with my Spanish. She’s just been a great business partner,” he says as Amara chimes in. He shared that he and Amara communicate often, and she would send him motivational messages every day that helped him.

The party dress code appeared to be from the 1600s, but while Amara’s outfit and hairstyle were fascinating, so was the kiss she and Safaree shared. The pair were seen dancing, and within moments, they kissed as confetti burst out.

Safaree shares two kids with ex-wife Erica Mena who appeared displeased after seeing videos of him gifting her twins Rolexes.

“Awe so cute. It’s just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man,” Erica wrote in the comments section of a video shared by the Shade Room.

“My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room. And please don’t get me started on how he didn’t do anything for my son’s 1st birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But happy everyone enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the special guest,” she added.

Mena also mocked Safaree for “desperately” moving to Miami after she rejected his advances to continue a relationship despite them being divorced. She also claimed that the father of two had outstanding medical bills for his children and child support that he owed.