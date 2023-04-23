Vyz Kartel Taps Valiant For New Shab Don Produced Song “Stay Clean”

Shab Don teases a new song with Vybz Kartel and Valiant. The Montego Bay-based dancehall producer has been in the headlines a lot lately for his legal troubles, but now he got some new music on the way.

Shab Don, who was recently back in court for a hearing on his alleged $2 million attempted bribe of police, announced the new song on Instagram this weekend. The upcoming track was produced by his record label. This will also be the second collaboration between Vybz Kartel and Valiant.

“Vybz Kartel ft valiant Stay clean loading,” Shab Don wrote while tagging the two dancehall artists and music producer YGR English. The producer also shared the artwork showing Valiant standing with what appears to be a prop weapon in his pants pocket while popping a bottle in front of a Chevrolet Corvette in the backdrop with people holding signs that read “Valiant” and “Vybz Kartel.”

The incarcerated deejay commented on the post, saying, “Nuh joke. Chubble when dis drop #stayclean ft #valiant.” Valiant made sure to point out that no real weapons were used in the shooting of the music video. “Please note no real weapons where use in the making of this video (props only),” the “Dunce Cheque” deejay wrote.

Valiant is currently one of the most in-demand artists in dancehall following his meteoric rise to stardom last year thanks to his breakout hit, “Dunce Cheque.” Since then, he has scored dozens of hits and dropped new music almost every week since the start of the year.

Speaking with Urban Islandz last year about his plans for this year and some criticisms he has been getting for the lyrical content on his breakout hit, Valiant says his aim is simply to grow the genre globally.

“Being a dancehall artist, I want to get dancehall music more recognized globally meaning on every chart and in every corner of the world. A lot [of] new artists inspire me to keep consistent and bring our new form of dancehall music called trap dancehall to the world at large,” he told us.

Vybz Kartel is currently prepping to release his new EP, NUMB, due on April 28. In an exclusive interview with Urban Islandz, the dancehall legend told us that his fiancee, Sidem Ozturk, inspired the title of the project. Kartel also praised Valiant as a naturally talented kid who reminds him of himself in his early days as a dancehall artist in the early 2000s under the tutelage of the legendary Bounty Killer.

“Valiant is naturally a talented kid, and he works very hard too he kinda reminds me of myself when I just came out,” the incarcerated deejay said about the young artist. “It’s the attitude and the work ethic that’ll ultimately give him the glory I think he deserves. He is well on his way to becoming a bonafide dancehall superstar.”

In the meantime, Shab Don still has his court cases pending.