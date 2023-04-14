Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Drops Saucy “Princess Diana” Remix Video

Nicki Minaj connects with Ice Spice on the remix of The Bronx rapper’s single “Princess Diana (Remix).” The track appeared on Spice’s debut album, Like..?, which was released on January 20, 2023.

Since her meteoric rise to stardom in the fall of 2022 with her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Ice Spice has indicated that she is a huge fan of Nicki Minaj and even proclaimed herself a Barb, the codename for Nicki fandom. Everything started falling into place for the 23-year-old rapper when Nicki shouted her out on Instagram following her appearance on Dazed magazine’s cover. Nicki ultimately named her, ““The people’s PRINCESS.”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice kept everything under wraps about their linkup until hours before dropping the song at midnight on Thursday night. The pair shot a music video directed by Edgar Esteves without fans knowing what was going on behind the scenes. The veteran Trinidadian rapper also delivered a fire verse for the remix, leaving fans wanting more.

“I know they know the difference/ And I just fell in love with a gangsta/ So I hold him down like an anchor/ He said if I keep it a hunnid/ That he’ll keep me safe like a banker/ Nowadays, I be makin’ ’em famous,” Nicki raps.

“Princess Diana” is the latest song off Ice Spice’s EP to get the video treatment. She previously released a music video for the single “In Ha Mood” last month, and that song has been doing well. Her hit single “Munch” is also featured on the project, and that video became a viral hit late last year, propelling the young rapper into the mainstream of music.

“Princess Diana (Remix)” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart today and is expected to make a debut on Billboard Hot 100 next week when streaming data is released.

Speaking of projects, Nicki Minaj is also working on her new album, due sometime this year, possibly before summer. She recently revealed that she would be embarking on a major world tour after dropping off the album. It should be interesting to see if Ice Spice will be hitting the road with her for the tour.

Nicki made a surprise appearance last month during Lil Wayne’s set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, where she performed a few of her hit singles and introduced dancehall star Skeng to Weezy backstage.