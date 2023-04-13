Vybz Kartel Addresses Relationship With Blogger & Son’s DNA Test: Exclusive

Vybz Kartel has finally broken his silence as he addresses blogger Shelly-Ann Curran who he confirmed he had a sexual relationship with.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and members of his family, have become a target by Curran on her podcast in the past few weeks. From alleging that Kartel’s baby mother was cheating on him and claiming that the artist put her out of his mansion and moved in his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, insinuating that she had dirt on the older Palmer sons managing the artist’s music and finances, Curran has continued to make her show more about the Palmers than anything.

Last week, she had a woman named Chyna on her show who claimed that Kartel’s middle child, Likkle Addi, had abandoned their son. Addi confirmed that he was not the father of the child as two DNA tests proved, but the woman and Curran insist that they did the ‘real’ DNA test, which proves a paternal link between him and the child, who is now one year old.

Vybz Kartel, however, confirmed to Urban Islandz that he and Curran were sexually involved, but contrary to her claims she “run” from him, her losing her husband has caused her to be bitter.

“She and I were not in a relationship we were having lots of sex and going out very often yes. So much so that her husband found out about us and eventually they parted ways,” the artist said.

He said the tryst took place over a three-month period prior to his being arrested. Curran was married to Stephen Curran, a former network design director at Digicel Jamaica, who worked for the company for 11 years and departed in 2016. The artist told this publication that Curran’s ex-husband and his brother were both involved in his case. The brother was reportedly a state witness in his trial. The witness was to testify for the prosecution on tech evidence from Vybz Kartel’s phone during his 2014 trial, but he later recused himself, Kartel said.

Curran has never revealed her connection to Kartel’s trial by way of her ex-husband. The dancehall legend said Curran was “bitter” as he believes their relationship, which occurred during her marriage, may have caused her husband to end their marriage.

“Shelly is just bitter at the way things turned out between me her and her husband and as such, been “a carry feelinz” for [my] baby mother and I guess in some way me. We did two dna tests and the child wasn’t akheel’s. Now pretti Don has found the father so let’s put this issue to bed once and for all,” Kartel told Urban Islandz in an exclusive interview.

Last month, Curran threatened Likkle Addi to make him a topic on her show after he called her out for being messy.

“A nuh you madda dis mi love…any way me will dress you up on episode 16.. in the mean time go tek care of you youth… the son that is dead stamp a you mumma. My kids are being taken care.. cah carry feelings fi somebody me run from,” she wrote with the laughing emoji.

In another Instagram story, she said, “Little boy no boy nor gyal and (sic) kick me out of no where titles (sic). Mine we drop the real tea on where your fathers money was going… don’t press me.”

Weeks before that, Kartel’s baby mother, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, also addressed Curran as “f**k out Shelly” after making allegations about Shorty being kicked out of Kartel’s mansion.

On the musical front, Vybz Kartel is currently working on his new EP, NUMB. Stay tuned to Urban Islandz for details about the project.