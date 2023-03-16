Skeng Beams With Pride Sharing Photos Of His Adorable Baby Boy

Skeng is officially a father and he’s giving us a glimpse of his adorable baby boy.

The dancehall hitmaker is having one of the best years of his career, with several hit songs on the airwaves and a new label deal with his mentor Nicki Minaj. Adding to his list of wins, Skeng, whose real name is Kevon Douglas, celebrates fatherhood after welcoming his first child with his girlfriend, Bebe. On Thursday, the 22-year-old deejay shared a few photos with his fans on Instagram.

In one photo, Skeng sits on the hood of a white BMW 3 Series clad in light blue jeans, a Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt, and a pair of Wallabee Clarks while holding his baby boy in his hand. The deejay beams with pride sharing another photo with his girlfriend.

Celebrities like Rvssian and footballer Leon Bailey joined fans in the comments to congratulate the Spanish Town native on his new bundle of joy. “Dat is it bro,” Rvssian wrote while Bailey added, “Dat a life mi gad.”

On the musical front, Skeng is fresh off a well-received performance at last weekend’s BRT Weekend, where he put on a show for his fans. The Ratty Gang leader is steadily building a name for himself as one of the top live performers in dancehall, earning the nickname Dancehall Rockstar. The deejay also released two new singles so far this year, “Full Moon” and “Elvis Presley.”

Prior to his BRT performance, Skeng visited Trinidad and Tobago with Nicki Minaj for a music video shoot and carnival before they jetted to Los Angeles, where the Trinidadian rapper made a surprise performance with Lil Wayne at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

Skeng is also expected to make an appearance in Nicki Minaj’s upcoming music video “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” that the two shot portions of in Trinidad and Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj dropped the news that she signed the dancehall star and four other new artists to her own label. She also has a big album and a world tour coming this year that the deejay will likely be a part of.