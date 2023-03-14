Young M.A Fans Express Concern After Newly Surface Video

A new video of the rapper Young M.A has sparked concern among her fans as she appears sick.

The “Successful” artist was spotted getting a lineup and fade at the barbershop, and in the video shared to her Instagram Stories, Young M.A appeared shy as she avoided eye contact with the camera while looking down and smiling coyly. Her appearance also looks different, with her eyes appearing to seem yellow while she looks like she has lost a considerable amount of weight, and her face also looks sallow.

The video immediately went viral, with many fans expressing concern for her health. Some fans speculated about the Young M.A’s health, although she has not confirmed or denied that she is ill.

“It looks like Jaundice. I wonder if it’s from drinking. Whatever it is I hope she gets better, this is sad,” one of her fans wrote. “It could also be pancreatic cancer. My grandmother’s eyes were the same before she passed. Let’s keep her in our prayers. I wouldn’t wish ill health on anyone,” another said.

“I hope whatever she is going through she can make it out of it healthily,” another said.

The rapper’s latest sighting comes three months after she was spotted in the grocery store using an electric wheelchair while shopping for groceries. The rapper also carried a cane with her.

New video of Young M.A getting a haircut leaves some fans concernhttps://t.co/MIVfSoTHVv pic.twitter.com/wtNDbn8ZuB — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) March 14, 2023

The New York emcee, back in June 2021, hinted that she was dealing with something regarding her health. In a post on her Instagram, she told fans that she was checking herself into a rehabilitation facility to deal with an undisclosed addiction.

Young M.A had also posted a message on Twitter hinting that she was hoping for a cure from God.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you,” she wrote.