Juror In Vybz Kartel Case Sentenced To 12 Months In Prison

The juror Vybz Kartel’s murder trial, Livingston Caine, has been sentenced to twelve (12) months in prison after judge Maxine Ellis found him guilty of perverting the course of justice. However, the embattled juror will only serve nine (9) months due to time serve credited to his sentencing, after being remanded in custody on December 13 last year.

On Thursday, Judge Ellis handed down the sentence while admonishing Caine for his egregious acts. The judge sentenced Caine to twelve months of hard labor during the hearing at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.

Livingston Caine, who was caught on an audio recording, was charged with perverting the course of justice, and after a lengthy trial from 2014 to now, he was found guilty of offering $500,000 to the jury foreman for her help to sway other jurors to not convict Vybz Kartel.

“These guys are prominent entertainers so we cyaa send them a jail. We have to acquit these men, these are prominent entertainers and young men with a bright future,” Caine said on the recording.

Caine was arrested on the day of Vybz Kartel conviction in March 2014 after the forewoman informed the judge what had taken place. He was charged with two additional counts but was found not guilty on those during the trial in December after the judge found the prosecution failed to establish the burden of proof. On Thursday, Justice Ellis admonished Caine for his attempts at swaying the hands of justice, noting that the offense was “serious” and the effect of what he tried to do would have had a severe impact on the justice system and how it is perceived.

Caine had been ailing and had his sentencing put off last week. His family members reportedly offered character references to mitigate his sentencing during the hearing on Thursday.

According to news reports, his daughter described him as a good father and community member.

“He’s a very good father,” the teary-eyed young woman said. “He’s my number one caregiver. He is the one that is always there. If I need anything I could always go to him… he comes to me every day.”

At last week’s hearing, the 63-year-old was described by Counsel Jeffery Reid for King’s Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson as having good antecedents with no prior convictions, a low likelihood to re-offend and a good community person involved in developing young footballers in his community.

The attorney also shared that his client had become ill while in the lock-ups as he contracted an infection on his right leg, and there were fears he might face amputation.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was found guilty along with co-accused Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John for the murder of promoter Clive’ Lizard’ Williams in 2014.

King’s Counsel Neita-Robertson had said she would be appealing the conviction.