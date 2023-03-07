Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” Surpasses 600 Million Streams On Spotify

Burna Boy is dominating Spotify with his project, Love, Damini.

Afrobeats artist has earned a new milestone as his latest album Love, Damini achieves more than 600 million Spotify streams and is now the fastest album from an African artist to achieve the feat, Chart Data reported. Burna Boy has been steadily growing in the music fraternity and now has 4.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ giant previously held the record for the most streams for an African album on Spotify, with 500 million streams in April 2022. That album and Burna Boy were the first to achieve such milestones.

His sixth studio album, the project, was released on 8 July 2022 through his label, Atlantic Records, and featured a mix of popular artists from across the world, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and DJ Khaled.

The biggest song from Love, Damini is “Last Last,” which became entitled to U.S. Platinum certification, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) last month. Chart Data confirmed that the single sold over 1 million units in the U.S., making the track eligible for Platinum certification.

The lead song is also a sample of Toni Braxton’s famous song “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” The track debuted on the Hot 100 chart shortly after release and quickly climbed the chart to No. 44, where it peaked and No. 1 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

The album was nominated for Best Global Music Album at this year’s Grammys but lost out on the award. The Grammy loss also appeared to be celebrated by Diddy, who reportedly threw jabs at Burna Boy.

Shortly after the award was announced, the former Bad Boy Records CEO took to Instagram, where he left a shady comment directed at someone unnamed. In the comment, Diddy wrote, “I helped you win your first and only Grammy award which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help?? Oh okay.”

Diddy later said in a comment that his statement was not directed towards Burna Boy, although he didn’t say who it was aimed at.

While many felt it was directed at Burna Boy, the African Giant has never acknowledged Diddy or responded to him. There are reports that Diddy previously co-executive produced his first Grammy-winning album Twice as Tall.