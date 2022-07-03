Burna Boy Taps Popcaan, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran For “Love, Damini” Album

Burna Boy got some big names including Popcaan, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and Khalid for his new album.

The Nigerian singer/writer has released the official track list for his upcoming album Love, Damini. Burna Boy is expected to release his seventh studio album on all streaming platforms on July 8.

The 31-year-old tweeted on Saturday that his latest project will consist of nineteen tracks, two of which have already been released to the public.

Last, one of the two has been gaining fast popularity on the global stage, dominating the Apple Music Top 100 Songs Chart in over 15 countries from the first day it was released, back on May 13, 2022. The song has also been the epicenter of numerous Tik Tok trends to have originated within the last few weeks.

The highly-anticipated project will feature a host of collaborations such as J Hus, Victony, Blxst, Popcaan, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Kehlani, Khalid, Ed Sheeran and J Balvin.

Burna Boy’s fans have been spoiled with quality projects since the artiste first released his debut album L.I.F.E in 2013. Most of his notoriety, however, came when he dropped his fourth studio album African Giant back in July of 2019, which went on to win the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy also became the first Nigerian to receive back-to-back Grammy nominations when his fourth and fifth studio album, African Giant and Twice as Tall, received nominations in the 2019 and 2020 staging of the event, respectively.

With such a high reputation for producing quality projects, many fans and admirers are hoping for much of the same from Africa’s number one artiste at the moment.

The album is expected to detail a more personal side of the artiste, illustrating his ups and downs and giving his fans access to his journey to becoming an international sensation, a side of him that he has seldomly exposed in the past.

Love, Damini tracklist

“Glory” feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo “Science” “Jagele” “Kilometre” “Cloak & Dagger” feat. J.Hus “Whiskey” “Last Last” “Different Size” feat. Victony “It’s Plenty” “Dirty Secrets” “T.A.S” feat. Popcaan “Solid” feat. Blxst & Kehlani “For My Hand” feat. Ed Sheeran “Rollercoaster” feat. J. Balvin “Vanilla” “Common Person” “Wild Dreams” “How Bad Could It Be” feat. Khalid “Love, Damini” feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo