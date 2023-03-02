Kranium Announces Departure From Atlantic Records

Dancehall artist Kranium has announced his departure from Atlantic Records and the end of an era.

In a message shared to his fans on Instagram, the Montego Bay-born singjay highlighted the silver, gold, and platinum plaques he received over the years and thanked the label for supporting his career. Kranium noted that he was the only dancehall artist signed to a major label at the time he signed his 360 deal with Atlantic Records in 2015.

“I was the only Dancehall artist signed to a major when I did the deal and it wasn’t easy being a dancehall artist based in New York City,” the “Gal Policy” singer wrote.

Kranium admitted that while it was a great moment for him, he also had some terrible experiences on his journey of being signed to a US major label, being a dancehall artist from Jamaica.

“Although I had a lot of great moments I had terrible experience in the mix and thats what comes with taking chances,” Kranium continues. “With that being said I wanna thank @breeroyal_ for fighting for me in that building!! Over a Billion steam !! 3 silver in the UK! Certified Gold in America ! 3 Certified Gold and a Platinum in Canada that’s not a easy mountain to climb and we did that… but we finally come to an end of a dope partnership thanks to the Atlantic team and everyone that supported me .. A “NEW” journey has officially begin.”

Kranium is only the latest artist to depart Atlantic Records. Last year, Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy signed a deal with Motown after leaving Atlantic despite being offered a reported $25 million deal. Other artists like Kodak Black have hinted that they either want to leave the label or get more lucrative deals.

Kranium, who is based in New York, is one of the most commercially successful dancehall artists of this generation. He has two albums under his belt, Rumors, released in 2015, and Midnight Sparks, released in 2019. The singjay is currently working on his third album, which he might release as an independent artist or maybe under a new label deal.

Kranium’s distinct voice and melody can be heard on songs like “Risky” with Davido, “Gal Policy,” “Lifestyle,” “Between Us,” and his breakout hit “Nobody Has to Know,” which is certified platinum in Canada. He has also worked with some big names in music, like Wizkid, Kyla, J Balvin, Ty Dolla Sign, Tory Lanez, Burna Boy, Stefflon Don, and Queen Naija.

Masicka is the most recent dancehall artist to sign with a US major label following his recent deal with Def Jam Recording.

“It’s a great feeling. It feels good to know that a legendary label like Def Jam has acknowledged the hard work that I have been doing over the years. The fans can expect a next classic album soon and more major moves,” Masicka said about the deal while adding that fans can expect another classic album from him on the heels of the success of his 438 project.