Masicka Shares How ‘438’ Land Him First Major Label Deal With Def Jam

Masicka has revealed that he signed a two-album recording deal with Hip Hop label Def Jam Recordings as he expresses excitement about chartering his career to a new level.

It was recently revealed that the dancehall artist signed a deal with Def Jam after being independent for most of his early career. The “Top Striker” deejay has officially confirmed the deal and shared that it will cover his second album, which is currently in the works for a 2023 release.

“It’s a great feeling. It feels good to know that a legendary label like Def Jam has acknowledged the hard work that I have been doing over the years. The fans can expect a next classic album soon and more major moves,” he said.

Def Jam is among the biggest and most reputable hip-hop music labels, which hosts some of the biggest artists and entertainers in the world, including the likes of Capleton, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, Rihanna, and J. Come.

The deal also comes on the heel of a successful rollout of Masicka’s album, 438, which was the most commercially successful dancehall album of 2022 and which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. The album was also the most-listened-to Jamaican album on Spotify in 2022, and it also spent 52 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica.

Masicka revealed that it was Def Jam that approached him after one of its representatives heard the project and was impressed with his skills.

In the meantime, the artist directly addressed speculations that signing with the label might change his dancehall style.

“They can expect more great music and more growth. My music has always been consistently growing over the years, I look forward to continue doing so,” the deejay said.

So far, Masicka has released one track, “Pieces,” a collaboration with Jashii that has 1.1 million views which he explains connects with his fans that want particular lyrics and vibes from music.

“‘Pieces’ is a song of triumph. It’s a celebration of what you have worked hard for and motivates the listeners to keep going. You will be victorious. The song touches on overcoming challenges and obstacles you face along the way, as we navigate through this thing called life,” Masicka explained.

He added, “the challenges you’re faced with make you stronger. They mould you into a warrior. The warrior which is needed to be successful. Just picking up the pieces from the puzzle of life on my journey.”

In the meantime, Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO of Def Jam, welcomed Masicka to the label saying that the dancehall artist adequately represents the new wave of Jamaican artists on the global stage.

“It feels like the beginning of something very special,” Balogun said. “We’re excited to welcome him to our Def Jam family.”

Masicka has grown in the dancehall industry and has earned the adoration and respect of fans with songs like “They Don’t Know,” “Suicide Note,” “Update,” “Love Story,” “I Wish,” Pack A Matches,” “Top Form,” and “Stay Strong.”