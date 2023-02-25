Charly Black Wants “No Excuses” With New Album Out Now

Charly Black returns with a new album.

The Diamond-selling artist has announced the release of his sophomore album, ‘No Excuses’, which was dropped on Friday (February 24). The proud Trelawny native revealed that the album is innovative with his cadence and modern songwriting but still consistent with the flow and style of music his fans love. The album features 15 tracks and is distributed by ONErpm, which announced the release on Friday. The project is the follow-up to his 2021 LP, Rio Bueno.

“We are excited with the release of Charly Black’s new album ‘No Excuses’. His amazing starstudded collaborations aside, this album delivers Charly’s recognizable cadence and catchy lyrics, and will continue to further transcends and cement his place in dancehall history,” says Malaika Lepine, ONErpm Caribbean Manager.

Known for hits like “Rich This Year,” “Whine and Kotch,” and “Gyal You a Party Animal,” Charly Black became well-known for his hardcore dancehall songs that have captivated thousands of fans around the world and saw him promoting brand Jamaica on a wider stage.

In the meantime, ‘No Excuses’ features an exhilarating mix of songs and a star-studded features list with songs like “Gyal Generals” with Sean Paul, “Want Me Fi Do” featuring DJ Tropical, “Feeling Sexy” with Timeka Marshall, “More and More” with Bounty Killer.

The album also features a lead single, “Confession,” which features a subtle Dancehall/Reggaeton feel with a Spanish string influence.

There is also an acoustic version of his diamond-selling track, “Party Animal,” produced by dancehall’s finest Pop Style and TeamUnstoppable.

Charly Black is one of our generation’s most commercially successful dancehall artists thanks to his blockbuster hit single “Gyal You a Party Animal.”

The track listing is as follows:

1 iNtro

2 Up Deh

3 Gal Generals – Feat. Sean Paul

4 More and More – Feat. Bounty Killer

5 Dancehall Queen – Feat. Tekno

6 Could A Never

7 Searching For – Feat. Richie Spice

8 No Excuses

9 Feeling Sexy – Feat. Timeka Marshall

10 Bounce (UP) – Feat. Beenie Man

11 Short up Shorts

12 Confession

13 Me Alright

14 Gyal You A Party Animal (Acoustic Version)

15 Persuasion