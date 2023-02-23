Nicki Minaj Shoots Video With Skeng In Trinidad, Previews New Music

Nicki Minaj shoots a music video with dancehall rockstar Skeng in Trinidad this week and also previewed a new song.

The Trinidad-born rapper has previewed a verse from a new song, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which is set for release on March 3rd as she kicks off her campaign leading up to her next album. Nicki Minaj excited fans on Wednesday when she previewed a snippet of the song’s music video showing her rapping in front of a throng of skimpily-clad women dancing and bubbling. The song appears to be a sample of “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee featuring Busta Rhymes, Fabolous. It was Lumidee’s debut single and was released in 2003.

The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is now gold certified in several countries worldwide. In the meantime, fans of Nicki Minaj reacted to the announcement of a new song which would be Minaj’s second track to be released for the year following her gift to the soca genre- “Shake The Place” with Machel Montano and Destra Garcia.

“Definitely gon recognize you when you come,” Winnie Harlow said.

Fans also reveled at Nicki Minaj spitting bars in her signature flow. “Only on the seas with the breeze #RedRubyDaSleeze/ Chinese on the sleeves/ These wanna be Chun Li’s/ Ni hao, who tf told b*chs they was me now?/ I know these b*tches was slow/ ion know these b*tches senile,” Minaj rapped.

Many fans also dug into the meaning of the lyrics with some musing that in the first line of the first verse, Nicki Minaj appeared to be throwing shots as she rapped that she did not do Cs (for cocaine) by only Breeze (for the Caribbean cocktail).

One line from the song also went viral, “Ion f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves,” which had fans’ minds blown as they googled and shared the meaning behind the lyric.

Nicki Minaj is fresh off her visit to Trinidad and Tobago, where she attended Carnival and promoted her latest soca song. The rapper has also teased that she will be visiting Jamaica for Carnival in April even as she shared love for controversial personality Foota Hype and was spotted hanging out with Skeng, whose song “Likkle Miss” she remixed.

Nicki Minaj shout out Skeng for making time to shoot a new music video with her in Trinidad. “S/o to [Skeng Don] for making that lil vid happen that we shot last night in TRINI! #RattyGang Beetham RastaCity 7family grung yktv Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pon mi dress St. Laurent on the heel,” she wrote.