Popcaan To Bring Out Toni-Ann Singh At Burna Boy’s Jamaica Show

Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh will be performing their new single at Burna Boy’s show in Kingston.

The African giant is set to perform in Jamaica for the first time. The sold-out show is set for this Sunday, December 18, at the National Stadium in the country’s capital. Since announcing the show last month, Popcaan and Lila Ike have been added to the roster. Sources are telling Urban Islandz that there will be surprised guest appearances on the show, and Toni-Ann Singh is among them.

“Can expect Toni-Ann to make an appearance at the show,” sources close to the event production told Urban Islandz. “There are some more guest appearances in the works, big guest appearances too. We have some special special guest patrons are in for a treat this is a well put together production.”

In July, Popcaan and Burna Boy connected on a new song, “Toni-Ann Singh,” a tribute to the former Miss World. The song has since clocked over 6 million views on YouTube without an official music video. Popcaan also connected with Toni-Ann Singh on a new collaboration, “Next To Me,” released earlier this month with a lot of fanfare. The two are expected to perform the track live for the first time. The Nigerian Afrobeats singer and the dancehall veteran will also perform their collab live for the first time.

Popcaan and the beauty queen have been dating for almost a year and have been spotted together in Jamaica and overseas on numerous occasions. Although both are from the parish of St. Thomas, their relationship came as a surprise to fans. Last week, she penned a tribute to the deejay, calling him a “visionary a legend a divine talent and a PROUD St.Thomas man.”

Burna Boy is set to arrive in Jamaica sometime today before prepping for the show. Tickets are still on sale and will be available at the gate while supply last.