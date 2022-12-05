Popcaan Performing With Burna Boy At His Show In Jamaica In December

Popcaan is confirmed as one of the local Jamaican artists who will be performing alongside Burna Boy on December 18.

Last week, Solid Agency announced the Nigerian Afrobeats artist’s first stop in the land of Bob Marley, which has led to much excitement from his fans locally. On Instagram, Popcaan confirmed his booking with a brand-new event poster showing himself and Burna Boy on the cover.

Burna Boy’s Jamaica stop is part of his “Love Damini” tour that will see him performing in Suriname on December 14, the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago on December 16, Antigua and Barbuda on December 17, and then Jamaica on December 18.

The event will be held at the National Stadium in Kingston, and doors will be open early, around 3 PM. Early bird ticket prices beginning with general tickets are $7,500 while VIP is $18,000 or U$130, and VVIP at $45,000 or U$300.

Burna Boy’s presence in Jamaica sparks a lot of excitement as he is the first Afrobeats artist to visit the island. Afrobeats has received much support from Jamaicans, especially as the genre was inspired by Jamaican dancehall music. Many of the pioneers continue to pay homage to Jamaican music and culture.

The Grammy-nominated artist has also had a successful 2022 as he copped a nomination for Best Global Music Album for Love Damini, his sixth studio album, and another nomination for Best Global Music Performance for “Last Last,” which was recently certified platinum in the United Kingdom.

Last week, Billboard also revealed that he was among the top 5 artists of the Afrobeats genre that charted, coming second behind Tems, who led the list.

His latest tour included stops in Zurich, Stockholm, Dublin, and an upcoming Orlando stops before his Caribbean leg begins.

Popcaan is currently working on his new album, tentatively titled Great Is He. The St. Thomas native recently released his new single “Next To Me,” featuring his rumored girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh. Popcaan and Burna Boy also released a collaboration dedicated to Toni-Ann Singh earlier this year. The two artist will be performing the single.