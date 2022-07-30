Usain Bolt Drops ‘9.58 Riddim’ With Vybz Kartel and Chronic Law

The sprint legend turn music producer has released his fifth studio album with several dancehall artists.

The album was named ‘9.58 Riddim’ after Usain Bolt’s iconic 100-meter world record was released on Friday through his own A-Team Lifestyle label. In 2009, Bolt won the 100m race in 9.58 seconds, and his world record is still unbeaten.

The producer says that the six-track project was inspired by that achievement which recently came into the spotlight again after the recent World Championships in Oregon, where it was speculated that an American sprinter was going to break it, but alas, the Americans do not have the mettle to test the Jamaican’s strength and stamina.

“It was just the energy the riddim gave me. It has the tempo and vibes, so the idea just came to me to name it after my 100m record,” Bolt said about the name.

Usain Bolt is one, if not the most decorated sprinter in history, as an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and the only athlete to consecutively win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three Olympic events in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Usain Bolt also holds two 4×100 relay gold medals, but his greatest achievement is his world record times for his double sprint victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He is still the first and only person to hold both records since the fully automatic time was implemented.

In the meantime, the album features Vybz Kartel’s “Touch The Sky”, Chronic Law’s “Money Fast, Iwaata with “Different”, Quada with “Levels”, Ajji with “Own Don” and Topmann with “Who Wi”.

The project is available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Bolt previously released his first album ‘Olympe Rosé’, his second ‘Usain Bolt Presents: Immortal Riddim’, his third, ‘Usain Bolt Presents: Clockwork Riddim’, and his fourth project, Country Yutes, which saw good reception with fans, having debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Albums chart in the U.S.

According to the producer, his latest album shows his growth as a producer.

“I just want to continue to grow as a producer in the business… I’m learning each day,” he continued.