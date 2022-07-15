NBA YoungBoy Fans Caused Mayhem At Courthouse After Acquittal On Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy’s fans cause quite a scene outside the court after his not guilty verdict in his federal gun case in California.

The Baton Rouge rapper has proven once again that he is a rock star among rappers. There’s no doubt that he has massive fan appeal, which is evidenced by the popularity of his tracks and videos on various platforms, but yesterday July 14 and today July 15, NBA YoungBoy fans showed up in a big way for him.

Scores of fans showed up as he left a Los Angeles courthouse as his federal gun trial concluded with a not guilty verdict. Closing arguments were made by both the prosecution and defense on the third and final day of the trial on Thursday. The verdict was return by the jury on Friday sending fans into a frenzy.

As he exited the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the United States Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles, he was mobbed by those who had gathered to get a glimpse of him. Soon after the show of support, a video began to make the rounds on social media.

In it, he can be seen being surrounded by enthusiastic fans. YoungBoy Never Broke Again was also seen running off as it appears he became overwhelmed by all the solidarity and the fact that fans wanted to keep him in their arms.

That video was tame compared to the other one that also began circulating yesterday. In that one, YoungBoy was chased by zealous fans outside the courthouse as the rap star sped down the street and jumped into a vehicle.

The 22-year-old would’ve faced an uphill battle despite his fans’ love if he had been convicted in the gun trial, as he would be facing many years behind bars. The outcome was in his favor in the end.

The charges include possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charges were laid after police allegedly discovered a weapon in a vehicle during his arrest in March 2021 in Los Angeles.

Additionally, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, may have trouble proving his character after he led the LAPD and FBI officers on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood. It seems his fear of incarceration or the LAPD at the time led him to make some poor decisions on how to handle the situation. In the end, the jury sided with the young rapper.

According to reports, police were trying to execute an outstanding federal warrant due to a previous weapons arrest in his hometown of Louisiana.

Even though things are looking cagey for the “Proud of Myself” rapper, he did get a consolation victory earlier this week when U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner prevented his lyrics from being used as evidence. The track in question was “Gunsmoke,” which prosecutors were trying to link to the FN FNX-45 pistol found in his vehicle.

In addition to that, on the second day of the trial, FBI Forensic Examiner Icel Kuznetsova testified that she did not retrieve any suitable fingerprints connecting NBA YoungBoy to the handgun. Even so, she did say that sometimes it is difficult to get usable prints for any number of reasons.

The case has also had some drama as a juror was recently excused from the case after admitting that they would rule in NBA YoungBoy’s favor. Many are invested in what decision will be handed down, especially since he is considered one of the young rappers that many consider the future of hip-hop.

