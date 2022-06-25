Cardi B Cues This Vybz Kartel Classic To Practice Her Whining Skills

Cardi B cued one of her favorite Vybz Kartel hits to practice her whining skills before going back on tour.

The Bronx rapper, who is of Caribbean descent, took to social media on Friday to show friends she has been practicing her whining skills. She shared a video on her Instagram account while in her bathroom, working her waist while maintaining her balance and flow.

“Practicing,” she captioned the video. Cardi B is seen from behind, moving her waist in a clockwise direction to the refrain from Kartel’s “It Bend like Banana.”

“Come whine up your tight p*y ‘pon da cky yah / It long ’til it bend like banana / And then you turn backway, gyal, sidung ?pon it / Mek me push it inna crevice and corner,” Vybz Kartel is heard singing while Cardi writhes her body.

The rapper, who grew up in the Bronx and had Trinidadian heritage, has often shared her love for dancehall music and culture.

Last year, she celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles with a Passa Passa party complete with dancehall outfits from the 90s and early 2000s and even had her invitees sticking to the dress code. To keep it authentic, she also hired several Jamaican DJs who made the party lively.

Cardi B is also a huge fan of Vybz Kartel. In 2019, she was seen whining on Offset while playing Kartel and Vanessa Bling’s 2010 song “Everything Fi Hold Him.” The couple was on vacation in the Turks and Caicos with other friends.

Before she blew up in 2017 with her multi-platinum single “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B also visited Jamaica in 2017 to shoot a music video with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna.

The song called “La Modelo” was produced by Head Concussion’s Rvssian, and the video was shot in the lush parish of Portland in Jamaica.

The rapper has not been back to Jamaica since but has always shared that she loves dancehall music and culture, having grown up around Jamaicans who exposed her to the music.